Let’s run through some numbers, shall we?

A year ago — with no Derek Barnett coming off the edge or Jalen Reeves-Maybin patrolling the middle of the field — Tennessee’s defense cratered.

The Vols had the worst run-stopping unit in the SEC, but they were also terrible at forcing turnovers (No. 97 nationally), creating negative plays (No. 101 nationally in TFLs) or getting off the field on third downs (No. 113 nationally).

Bob Shoop’s unit could’ve been nicknamed the Headless Horsemen — a collection of players furiously seeking a true vanguard.

So can the Vols find a couple alpha dogs defensively in 2018?

“A lot of those guys are still trying to feel us out just like we’re trying to feel them out, but that’s important,” co-defensive coordinator Kevin Sherrer told VolQuest.

“You need leaders on your team every year and depend on guys who have experience playing college football in this league. You’re going to depend on some guys that play certain positions where you need them to be vocal for the team. That’s going to be big for us. We’re going to need guys that when things aren’t going the way they need to be then they can step up and respond up to that.

“We don’t know who those guys are yet. That’s what we’re going to find out during fall camp.”

Tennessee has a brand new defensive staff this fall. Head coach Jeremy Pruitt’s credentials are widely known, but four other coaches on the defensive side of the ball (Sherrer, Chris Rumph, Tracy Rocker and Charles Kelly) have also been a part of a conference championship. They all understand the importance of having leaders and playmakers on defense.

Minkah Fitzpatrick and Rashaan Evans were that for Alabama. Same thing for Roquan Smith and Lorenzo Carter at Georgia. Sometimes it’s about being vocal and holding your teammates accountable, but it’s also just as important to lead by example and actually make plays.

“(Daniel) Bituli. Kyle Phillips, Jonathan Kongbo, Nigel Warrior. Every single one of them have what it takes to be a leader on this defense,” Sherrer said.

“And as a coach, you’d love for that to be the case with every single one of them.”