Can Tennessee find some alpha dogs defensively in 2018?
Let’s run through some numbers, shall we?
A year ago — with no Derek Barnett coming off the edge or Jalen Reeves-Maybin patrolling the middle of the field — Tennessee’s defense cratered.
The Vols had the worst run-stopping unit in the SEC, but they were also terrible at forcing turnovers (No. 97 nationally), creating negative plays (No. 101 nationally in TFLs) or getting off the field on third downs (No. 113 nationally).
Bob Shoop’s unit could’ve been nicknamed the Headless Horsemen — a collection of players furiously seeking a true vanguard.
So can the Vols find a couple alpha dogs defensively in 2018?
“A lot of those guys are still trying to feel us out just like we’re trying to feel them out, but that’s important,” co-defensive coordinator Kevin Sherrer told VolQuest.
“You need leaders on your team every year and depend on guys who have experience playing college football in this league. You’re going to depend on some guys that play certain positions where you need them to be vocal for the team. That’s going to be big for us. We’re going to need guys that when things aren’t going the way they need to be then they can step up and respond up to that.
“We don’t know who those guys are yet. That’s what we’re going to find out during fall camp.”
Tennessee has a brand new defensive staff this fall. Head coach Jeremy Pruitt’s credentials are widely known, but four other coaches on the defensive side of the ball (Sherrer, Chris Rumph, Tracy Rocker and Charles Kelly) have also been a part of a conference championship. They all understand the importance of having leaders and playmakers on defense.
Minkah Fitzpatrick and Rashaan Evans were that for Alabama. Same thing for Roquan Smith and Lorenzo Carter at Georgia. Sometimes it’s about being vocal and holding your teammates accountable, but it’s also just as important to lead by example and actually make plays.
“(Daniel) Bituli. Kyle Phillips, Jonathan Kongbo, Nigel Warrior. Every single one of them have what it takes to be a leader on this defense,” Sherrer said.
“And as a coach, you’d love for that to be the case with every single one of them.”
In 2017, Rashaan Gaulden and Kendal Vickers were productive players for the Vols, but neither veterans were natural leaders. Vickers was soft spoken and Gaulden let his play do most of the talking, too, only he was surrounded by a subpar supporting cast. Neither were particularly comfortable at challenging their teammates either.
Thus far in camp, two juniors have taken on that role, though.
Darrell Taylor, who himself is transitioning to a new position as a stand-up outside linebacker, hasn’t been afraid to get into his teammates' ears during practice. Just as importantly, the fourth-year pass rusher also looks primed to have a much more productive season after registering just three sacks in 2017.
Similarly, Daniel Bituli, who led the Vols with 90 tackles last year despite being a role player, yanked a walk-on out of a drill Saturday and made sophomore linebacker Shanon Reid redo a rep after a poor effort. If anyone is poised to breakout in Pruitt’s new 3-4 defense, it’s the thumping 6-4, 244-pound linebacker from Nashville.
“A lot of guys on this team take a lot of pride in Tennessee,” Bituli said.
“It’s about holding each other accountable. He’s my brother. I’m going to try to make him better. If I’m ever down, he’s going to do the same to me. That’s what we expect.”
That’s music to Jeremy Pruitt’s ears.
A noted sea change from Pruitt this preseason is an emphasis on players taking on more authority and responsibility. Throughout the offseason, Pruitt was emphatic that the dudes with the whistles would be the leaders of the Vols.
Not anymore.
If the Vols are going to turnaround their defense, they need a couple alpha dogs to emerge — both with their play and influence on their teammates. It's early in camp yet, but Pruitt already likes what he's seen from a few guys.
“I think if you’ve invested, whether you’re a player or a coach, if you feel like you’re paying the price and doing it the right way you want everybody else associated with you to do the same,” Pruitt said Sunday.
“Because it takes everybody. One of the most important things is really having the courage to confront people, so it’s good that we have some guys invested enough. They don’t have no problem confronting a teammate and that’s a positive.”