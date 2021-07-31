Carlton Madden recounts a memorable Friday at Tennessee

It’s been a unique journey for defensive end / outside linebacker Carlton Madden Jr. Through the COVID-impacted recruiting schedule, injuries and a missed season due to transferring schools, ‘C.J.’ Madden doesn’t have a lot of tape. Still, a productive month of camping in June has ushered the offers in. Now, the three-star has some options heading into his senior campaign. “I’m an extremely hard-working guy who plays with a lot of effort and grit,” the 2022 prospect said. “I feel like I have abilities to change the game, make big plays and change the momentum. I’m confident in myself and feel like I can add a lot to a program.” The 6-foot-3, 235-pound athlete made a stop in Knoxville on Friday for a private workout and meetings with coaches. The day ended with an offer from Tennessee.

“Today was great. I really liked the facilities and the coaches. They had so much energy,” Madden told Volquest Friday night. “After the short workout, they offered me. I am very blessed and grateful. And I really loved the campus. It was a great overall experience. “Tennessee said they liked my film and were impressed with how well I move for my size. Coach [Mike] Ekeler said he was happy to offer me.” The Ellenwood, Ga. native would play on the outside in this Tennessee defense – moving around at the ‘JACK,’ or newly termed ‘LEO’ position. Like current Vol Tyler Baron, Madden would line up in multiple spots, rush the passer, drop into coverage and stack behind the line of scrimmage in this system. The prospect also displays some pretty good speed, clocking a 4.71-second 40-yard dash. “I really don’t have a lot of film,” Madden said. “I wasn’t able to play last season because I transferred into Cedar Grove and I missed half of my sophomore season due to injury. Once I got out there to camp this summer and coaches began to see what I could do, the offers started rolling in.”

The offer count sits at 15 with Tennessee, Missouri, Oregon and FAU offering in July. The former Colorado commit picked up offers from Georgia, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Washington State, MTSU, Liberty, Western Kentucky, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Akron earlier in June. A three-star, Madden also has some experience on the offensive side of the football, repping at tight end and as a ‘wing-back’ in the option-offense. The new Tennessee target could possibly take some more visits when things open back up, but plans on announcing his commitment on September 18. “I’m going to drop my top-five on my birthday, August 5,” Madden concluded. “Tennessee is in a good spot. “Tennessee is a place I could see myself going – wearing orange and making plays. Today was a great visit. Coach [Josh] Heupel was great. I can tell he is a really cool guy.”