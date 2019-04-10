CHARLOTTE — Kedrick Bingley-Jones picked up an offer from Tennessee nearly a year ago to the day, but the 4-star defensive end from Providence Day School (N.C.) hadn’t heard much from Tennessee until the calendar turned to 2019.

The 6-foot-5, 266-pound pass rusher decommitted from Florida in January, with programs from the Vols to Miami, Penn State, UNC, Michigan and NC State looking to pounce.

“It’s really growing,” Bingley-Jones said of his relationship with the Vols during Sunday’s Rivals 3Stripe Camp.

“It stopped for a bit, but lately, it’s been growing and it’s definitely catching my attention. Coach (Chris) Weinke hits me up, and I talk to coach (Tracy) Rocker on the phone more. It started in mid-February. They started texting me a lot more and than calling me. It caught my attention of how many of them were contacting me at the same time.”

Bingley-Jones visited Tennessee last June for a camp, but he hasn’t returned to town since. The latest uptick in contact could change that, though. He says he’s searching for a school where he feels like he’s a “priority.” This spring, he’s taken visits to Miami, NC State, South Carolina, Duke and UNC.

“I’m just taking it all in and seeing where people have me on their list,” he said.

“Then I’ll narrow it down once I see where I stand. (Tennessee) could be a place I try to get back soon. It depends on where other dates fall and taking any officials.”

Bingley-Jones plays defensive end and tackle at Providence Day, sometimes lining up opposite or right next to fellow Tennessee 2020 target Jacolbe Cowan. The pair have slightly different games though, with Bingley-Jones comparing his style to Dallas Cowboys star lineman Demarcus Lawerence after leading the team with 8.0 sacks and two forced fumbles in 2018.

“He’s versatile. The way he gets off the ball and how he’s relentless, that’s how I am,” he said.

With its hybrid 4-3, 3-4 defense, Rocker and Tennessee are interested in that same versatility, he added.

“They like how I get off the ball. I’m versatile. I can play inside or outside and I don’t have a problem with playing either.”