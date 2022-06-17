Carson Gentle details second Volunteer camping experience

Talented 2024 in-state defensive end Carson Gentle was back on Rocky Top earlier this month, taking part in the ‘Night at Neyland’ [at Haslam] prospect camp. It was at this camp last summer where the Chattanooga, Tenn. native initially earned his Volunteer offer.

“It was great to be back here and to showcase just how much better I’ve gotten over the past year,” the Chattanooga, Tenn. native said. “It was great to show how well I’ve developed physically and all that.”

The McCallie standout has bulked over the last year, holding nearly 240 pounds on his 6-foot-4 frame. He’s been a part of back-to-back state championship squads, was name an All-State defensive lineman in 2021 after leading his squad in tackles and was named a MaxPreps Freshman All-American in 2020.

Tennessee took notice the improvements in Gentle’s game while in town for the three-hour camp, much of which had to do with just natural progression for the rising junior.

“They loved my ability to bend and especially my change of direction. They are saying that’s elite,” Gentle said of the Volunteer coaches. “They said they are loving how well I’m developing into my body.

“Starting with my size, I’ve grown about an inch and put on at least 20 pounds since last year. I’ve become much more explosive, way stronger, faster and have quicker feet.”