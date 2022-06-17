Carson Gentle details second Volunteer camping experience
Talented 2024 in-state defensive end Carson Gentle was back on Rocky Top earlier this month, taking part in the ‘Night at Neyland’ [at Haslam] prospect camp. It was at this camp last summer where the Chattanooga, Tenn. native initially earned his Volunteer offer.
“It was great to be back here and to showcase just how much better I’ve gotten over the past year,” the Chattanooga, Tenn. native said. “It was great to show how well I’ve developed physically and all that.”
The McCallie standout has bulked over the last year, holding nearly 240 pounds on his 6-foot-4 frame. He’s been a part of back-to-back state championship squads, was name an All-State defensive lineman in 2021 after leading his squad in tackles and was named a MaxPreps Freshman All-American in 2020.
Tennessee took notice the improvements in Gentle’s game while in town for the three-hour camp, much of which had to do with just natural progression for the rising junior.
“They loved my ability to bend and especially my change of direction. They are saying that’s elite,” Gentle said of the Volunteer coaches. “They said they are loving how well I’m developing into my body.
“Starting with my size, I’ve grown about an inch and put on at least 20 pounds since last year. I’ve become much more explosive, way stronger, faster and have quicker feet.”
The versatile defensive player - who logs snaps on the edge in a two-point stance, three-point stance, interior on the defensive line or inside at linebacker – has seven offers at the moment. Along with Tennessee, Ole Miss and Kentucky from the SEC have offered while Indiana, Virginia Tech, Stanford and Harvard have also gotten in the running early.
“I loved working with these coaches,” Gentle said following the workout. “Last year, I came to camp looking to pick up an offer. I got the offer, so now I’m here to see how I fit the environment. I loved getting coached up by them – it was great.”
The in-state prospect, who was in-hose for Tennessee’s loss to Ole Miss last October, has also camped at Ferris State this June and hopes to workout at Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame and maybe Stanford before the month ends.
But being back in Knoxville hits a little different for the defensive end.
“I grew up a Tennessee fan. I’ve been a Tennessee fan my entire life. When I’m in Chattanooga, I’m used to it,” Gentle said of the Tennessee interest. “But when I’m back here seeing everything, I get butterflies. It’s pretty awesome.”
And the head coach made sure to speak with the prospect as the camp concluded. Gentle was easily the best defensive player who attended and will be a recruit of serious interest the rest of the way.
“He was telling me how he thinks I’m a great fit for the program and how they love my game,” Gentle said of Josh Heupel. “He said he really wants me to come back and watch some games and enjoy the environment here.”
Gentle owns a Rivals rating of 5.6 and is considered the 11th-rated prospect in the state for the class.