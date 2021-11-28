Carvin to play a super senior season

Tennessee guard/center Jerome Carvin didn’t go through the senior day ceremony on Saturday. The senior has the opportunity to return in 2022 as a super senior.

Sunday night Jerome Carvin was on the Locker Room television show in Knoxville and said he plans to return to Tennessee next season.

“I’m deciding to come back and use my last remaining year of eligibility for the 2022 season,” Carvin said. “I decided to come back because there is still some things I need to improve on to become a better offensive lineman and leader for this football team. I enjoy competing with my brothers every Saturday, and I believe our trajectory of success with Coach Heupel and his staff is heading upwards for year two.”

Getting Carvin back for another season means Tennessee is slated to return four of five starters on the offensive front next season.

Carvin has started every game this season and has 29 career starts as a Vol playing starting at both guard and center.