Catcher Jack Alexander details decision to transfer to Tennessee

Austin Peay graduate transfer Jack Alexander fulfilled a lifelong dream on Thursday night of playing baseball in the SEC when he announced his decision to transfer to Tennessee.

“It’s a very exciting opportunity," Alexander told Volquest. "Talking with my family, I knew this would be the best decision for me. Unbelievable fan base, team and coaching staff. Being at Austin Peay last year, not too far away, I was able to watch from afar, I just knew it was something I wanted to be part of.”

Alexander was born in Tampa, Florida and then moved to Georgia when he was three, which is where he grew up before his family moved to Belton, Missouri right after he finished high school.

The 6-foot, 212-pound catcher signed with Notre Dame out of high school, but following two seasons with the Irish in which he made 24 starts behind the dish, he elected to transfer to Austin Peay.

“There were some other schools reaching out, great programs, but as far as the staff, the environment, everything that goes into it, I knew Tennessee was going to be the right fit for me," Alexander said. “Talking with the entire staff — Coach (Tony) Vitello, Coach (Josh) Elander and Coach (Frank) Anderson, I could tell it was a pretty special place with special people that really sticks up for their guys and develops them into better baseball players and better people, so that’s what sold me.

“You can just tell Coach Vitello really cares about what he does. It didn’t seem like a job or a business decision at all. It felt very personal and much more caring.”