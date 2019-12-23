Vol freshman linebacker Henry To’oTo’o had 64 tackles and 5 TFL’s in 12 games this season. His work earned him Freshman All-SEC honors. From the moment To’oTo’o stepped on the field in the orange and white he has looked the part and he has produced as if he were an upperclassmen.





The California native has often times made it look easy. The “easy” adjustment To’oTo’o creates to his senior teammate.





All season, Daniel Bituli has spoken about leaving the program better than it was. Certainly, getting to a bowl game after failing to reach one the last two years is making it better. But leaving it better extends beyond wins and losses.





For To’oTo’o, Bituli leaving Tennessee a better place means showing the freshman the ropes.





“It’s been huge (to play beside him),” To’oTo’o said. “Bituli is my mentor. He’s my older brother. He’s that kind of guy. He will take care of you on the field and off the field. Whatever I needed. Whenever I needed someone to stand next to, Bituli was there. That’s kind of why he and I grew that bond together throughout the season.





“Like I have told the story before, me and Bituli were in the film room for a while. Having a guy like him take me under his wing teaching me his in’s and out’s was huge for my success.”





The freshman inside backer said the film study he learned from Bituli and his coaches was actually the key to his successful first year.





“For me, I would say the film time that I put in,” To’oTo’o said. “I never really took the time to watch film as much as I do now. Looking up to a guy like Bituli, he’s on his iPad watching film almost 24/7. He’s always watching film. Being able to imitate what he does and try to learn as much as he does throughout the week.





“Growing up I wanted to see who made the big play. I wanted to see who scored the touchdown, who made the big hit, but now it’s more like how the o-line is standing. If their hands or light or heavy if it’s run or pass. Recognizing down and distance. Alot of that plays a huge factor.”





That film study paid off all year including a key 3rd and goal stop at Kentucky. The film study made him play faster and gave him a lot of confidence each and every week.





“I dare you to run it,” To’oTo’o said of how he feels when he knows what’s coming off film study. “I want you to run that play because I know it’s coming. That film study pays off. If you actually study the team you are about to play, it will pay off for you on the field.”





It has certainly paid off this season and bode well for the future, which is exactly what Bituli had it mind we he taught his freshman pupil how to “catch a flick”.