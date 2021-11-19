Cedric Tillman's breakout season a product of hard work

Cedric Tillman is in the midst of a breakout season on Rocky Top.

The Las Vegas product caught just eight passes over his first three seasons at Tennessee. 10 games into his redshirt-junior season, Tillman has caught 46 passes to become the Vols’ leading-receiver.

“That’s a guy that’s been extremely focused on continuing to change his body, gain strength, development inside the strength-and-conditioning area,” Vols wide receivers coach Kodi Burns said recently when asked about Tillman. “You get into spring ball, his first five practices, consistent in his work ethic, but you saw growth from first five to second five to third five. In that, he’s gained a ton of confidence and belief that he can be a really good wide receiver at this level. Then you’ve see him progress throughout the season because his work habits have consistently continued to grow.”

Tillman’s work habits have led to him becoming one of the best receivers in the SEC.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound receiver is fifth in the SEC in receiving yards (725), sixth in receiving yards per game (72.5), seventh in yards per reception (15.76), seventh in receiving touchdowns (6), ninth in receptions (46) and 10th in receptions per game (4.6).

“The guys that put the most into it are the guys that get the most out of it,” Burns said. “I think Cedric Tillman is just really scratching the surface, just still truly an inexperienced player.

“Just hadn’t had the opportunity that he has now, and he’s really taken full advantage of it. It’s been really impressive to see him go out there each week and just continue to develop and get more confidence each and every week.”