Chandler breaks down decision
It was an historic day Big Orange basketball as Rick Barnes and the Volunteer hoops program pulled in its highest rated recruit of the rivals.com era when the nation’s top point guard, Kennedy Chan...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news