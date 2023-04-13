With Tennessee's position for the starting kicker open due to Chase McGrath's graduation, the Vols have a few options for a replacement.

Although the job is not set, it appears that Indiana transfer Charles Campbell has emerged as a front-runner.

For Campbell, playing under the bright lights of Neyland Stadium is a dream come true. The Jackson, Tennessee native grew up a Vols fan and has a lineage of family graduating from the university.

"I grew up liking Tennessee," said Campbell. "I'm from Jackson, Tennessee. My whole family has come to college here. My little brother is coming here. My little sister is coming here. For me, it means so much just representing my home state. Getting to represent my family, too."

Campbell is excited about the opportunity to play for the flagship university of his home state.

However, his mother may be looking forward to the situation the most in his family. Special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler said she was emotional when he told her Campbell would be a Vol.

“When we offered him a spot here, I called his mom and I kind of played a joke on her," said Ekeler. "I said, ‘Great to meet you and just want to let you know we’ll do anything we can to help Charles find a ride to Knoxville and you better pack up his stuff and get here ASAP.’ She was crying. Again, it’s important to him and it’s neat to have somebody from Tennessee who that’s his lifelong dream, he wants to play here.”

Prior to Campbell's upcoming season in Tennessee, he spent five seasons at Indiana.

During this time, he kicked in a total of 34 games. This included 12 in each of the previous two years. In 2022, he connected on 14-of-20 field goal attempts including a long of 51 yards.

This season-long came in a clutch situation. In the Hoosiers' third game of the year, Campbell lined up for the 51-yard kick with the game tied at 30 in overtime.

His kick was shot directly down the middle of the uprights giving Indiana a win over Western Kentucky.

Campbell feels like he thrives in these situations. Although he hasn't appeared in a game for Tennessee yet, he has already been tested while wearing orange.

"I've been under some pressure situations at practice," said Campbell. "Coach (Josh Heupel) will bring up all the guys around for a last-second field goal or something with me kicking. It's kind of fun. I like it. I like all the guys yelling at me. It's a way to prove myself in a sense to them. I really enjoy situations like that."

As a part of the Big Ten, Campbell has already seen rowdy crowds in clutch situations. While playing in the East Division, he squared off with the likes of Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State.

In those road environments, he received his fair share of attempted distractions as he lined up for kicks.

However, with Indiana's Memorial Stadium holding just under 53,000 fans, Campbell has never possessed the feeling of over 100,000 fans on his side.

"I feel very comfortable," said Campbell. "I've been playing in the Big Ten for five years pretty much. Now, I'm in the SEC. I've had 100,000 people yell at me and say negative things. I've never had 100,000 people cheer for me. That's very different and I'm really excited for it."

What has impressed Ekeler the most, though, has been Campbell's ability to shake off misses and remain focused.

Kicking at a high level is very difficult. When the inevitable miss comes, it's important to stay level and move on to the next opportunity with confidence.

Campbell has proven he's capable of this already.

“He’s got a tremendous competitive spirit, a great mind as far as he’s able to snap and clear and focus and refocus," said Ekeler. "He might hit a bad one and it doesn’t affect his next one. He’s really got a pro mindset and works hards, works hard in the weight room, works hard in the film room and obviously on the practice field. He’s from Tennessee and he wants to be here and it’s important to him."

Although Campbell appears to be in the lead for the starting job, the competition around him is also capable.

Max Gilbert and JT Carver have kicked the ball well in spring practice, as well, giving the team multiple options.

Although they're all competing for the same spot, the unit has supported each other.

“In year three, you should have great competition," said Ekeler. "It’s where you should be, or else I shouldn’t be standing here, and that’s what we’ve got. We’ve got great camaraderie in there. Those guys pull for each other, and we’ve got great competition, which again, that’s our job.”

Campbell will get his first taste of a Neyland Stadium with fans in the stands on Saturday as Tennessee hosts its annual Orange & White game.

It's unclear how much action he will see but it will likely be a memorable moment for the redshirt senior from Tennessee.