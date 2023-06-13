HATTIESBURG, Miss. — In the seventh inning of Tennessee's Super Regional match against Southern Miss, the Vols found themselves in some trouble.

After extending starter Drew Beam into the frame, the Golden Eagles began to get to the right-handed hurler. To open the inning, a pair of singles put runners on the corners.

With Tennessee leading by just four runs, coach Tony Vitello was tasked with a difficult decision. Would he ride his starter who was now over 100 pitches or would he go to his bullpen in an attempt to get out of the jam?

Despite Beam's pleas to stay in the game, Vitello made the call to the bullpen. This sent the starter to the dugout — the same place the pair had a tough conversation before the inning began.

After falling in the Super Regional round a year ago partially due to controversial decision making involving the use of relievers, Vitello put trust in Beam to retake the mound. This came as effective arms such as Chase Burns remained in the bullpen.

However, the pair of runners on base with no outs was enough to finally make the change.

"You know, you've got to have a lot of conversations in the dugout," said Vitello. "(Beam is) at 100 pitches. I don't want to speak for (Southern Miss), I'd like to think they don't want us to take him out of the game. That's one way to think of it. He's also earned the right to take ownership of the game. We send him back out. Two singles and he gave me the stiff arm but he doesn't throw 100 like (Burns) so we took him out."

Relieving Beam was Aaron Combs.

The right-handed pitcher out of the bullpen came in to face the top of Southern Miss' lineup. While facing Matthew Etzel, he struck him out in four pitches.

Following the quick strike out, Combs was pulled. However, he did his job to perfection in his short outing.

While he put the first out on the board and kept the Golden Eagles scoreless, Burns was given the opportunity to warm up before closing the game.

"That Combs deal, man, was incredible. It was incredible," said Vitello. "First of all, it gave us time to get Chase (Burns) hot. Chase (Burns) came to the park saying he could give us three to six outs. He threw for us last night so we wanted him to finish the game. Basically, for him to come in in the middle of the eighth and finish the thing."

Following Etzel in the lineup is Dustin Dickerson. The shortstop had put together an effective weekend which landed him on the radar of Vitello.

With the dangerous bat now at the plate, Tennessee's skipper didn't want to risk anything. In the moment, he brought in his biggest weapon out of the bullpen in Burns.

This move went perfectly as the flame-throwing righty earned a three pitch strikeout to sit Dickerson down.

"I saw Dickerson coming up in the lineup. I shook his hand out there. I love our players, but that guy is a butt kicker to keep it PG-13," said Vitello. "He's a special guy. I hope they remember him forever around here. They might get to watch him on TV in the big leagues. With him coming up, I thought that was going to be a swing moment in the game. So why not go to the big dog right there."

Following the crucial strikeout of Dickerson, Tennessee needed just one more out to get out of the jam.

Coming to the plate was Slade Wilks who had already singled in the match. Despite the righty-to-lefty advantage, Burns made quick work of Wilks, as well.

After continuing to pump over 100 mph fastballs past the batter, Wilks struck out in four pitches to strand the runners and end the frame.

What followed was Burns uncorking a fury of emotions as he walked back to the dugout. The reliever had silenced Southern Miss in a crucial moment and he knew it.