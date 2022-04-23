Chase Burns makes mental adjustments to get back on track

GAINESVILLE — "I’m just a 19-year-old freshman playing in the SEC."

That's what Tennessee right-hander Chase Burns has had to remind himself recently.

The highly-touted pitching prospect began his true freshman season on Rocky Top in tremendous fashion, living up to the hype that surrounded his name throughout the 2021 MLB Draft process.

Burns pitched at least five innings in his first seven outings as a Vol. He didn't allow more than two earned runs in any of those starts, and he only allowed more than one earned run once.

The Gallatin, Tennessee native ran into some trouble after three starts in SEC play, however.

Against Missouri on April 8, Burns lasted just 2.2 innings, which still stands as his shortest outing of the season. He tied a season-high in walks with four.

Burns then suffered his first loss of the season a week later on April 15 against No. 24 Alabama. He only lasted three innings and allowed a season-high four earned runs on a season-high seven hits allowed.

“I talk to my mom and dad a lot," Burns said Friday night following No. 1 Tennessee's series-opening win over Florida. "They’re letting me know the same thing. That I’m just 19 and I can make adjustments.

"Coach (Tony) Vitello and Coach (Frank) Anderson have also been awesome about it. They knew it wasn’t my best performances the last two outings, but said to just stay ready mentally and go back out there and attack.”

That's exactly what Burns did. In his first start following the back-to-back poor outings, he allowed just one earned run over the course of 6.1 innings to guide the Vols to an 8-2 win over the Gators.

Burns struck out five as he improved to 6-1 on the season. He did give up three walks, but limited the damage as he pitched out of a couple of jams. The Gators only tallied two hits as Burns threw 98 pitches, 56 of which were strikes.

“We all felt good coming to the yard knowing he was going to be on the mound today," assistant Josh Elander said. "Velocity was great, up to 97 and 98, even there in the seventh. The (breaking ball) is always the difference maker, but elite competitiveness and a really good start from him tonight.

“He’s a guy we really believe in and feel good about any time he’s on the mound. It’s just great to see him get back on track tonight.”

It didn't take wholesale fundamental changes to get Burns back on track.

Sure, some talking points were emphasized. But it was a shift in mentality that got him back to looking like the pitcher everyone became accustomed to over the first half of the season.

"It was just a mindset," Elander said. "Him and Coach Anderson did some work earlier this week. I don’t know exactly what it was, but from the first pitch, it seemed like, ‘Okay, here it is. I’m going to throw it and see what you guys got.’ Just that competitiveness and believing in himself a little bit more. That’s great to see because when he does that he’s pretty darn good.”

"Mentally, I’ve made some adjustments," Burns added. "Just not getting too down on myself and just going back and attacking.”

The cherry on top? Getting back on track against arch-rival Florida in its own ballpark.

“Friday is all about who is going to throw the first punch," Burns said. “I love pitching on the road and being that villain that comes into a stadium and keeps the fans quiet, so it felt awesome.”

Tennessee will go for the series win on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. ET. Sophomore RHP Blade Tidwell will get the start in game two against the Gators.