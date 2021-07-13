Chase Dollander discusses decision to transfer to play for Tony Vitello

Georgia Southern transfer pitcher Chase Dollander committed to Tennessee over Arkansas and Texas Tech on Tuesday afternoon, he announced on his Instagram page.

Dollander is the second transfer pitcher to commit to the Vols this offseason. He joins Missouri transfer Seth Halvorsen as the new transfer additions to Frank Anderson's pitching staff.

“It just felt like home when I was there," Dollander told Volquest about his decision. "When I went on my visit I loved all of the coaches and everything they had to offer. It just felt like the place to be and that was what my gut was telling me the entire time.”

Dollander visited Texas Tech and Tennessee prior to visiting Arkansas this past weekend before coming to a decision.

It was the relationships the right-hander formed with Anderson and Vols head coach Tony Vitello that helped Tennessee feel like home on his visit to Rocky Top. Dollander even had current Vols reach out to him and express how great of a coach that Vitello is to play for.

“I love Coach Vitello," Dollander said. "He’s such a good guy. I’m excited to go there and work under them. I’m going to give them all that I have.”