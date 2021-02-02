VolQuest - Chase McGrath talks 'good opportunity' to kick on Rocky Top

With Brent Cimaglia off to the transfer portal, Tennessee looked in that same direction for their newest kicker. What they found was experience and an eagerness to play on Rocky Top from USC transfer Chase McGrath.

"I had someone reach out to me this past weekend and there is an opportunity there and seems like a good opportunity and I decided to take them up on it," McGrath said of the decision.

One might think that the Southern California native might not know much about Tennessee, but that isn't necessarily the case with him having a tie to this current roster.

"I know my former roommate at SC, Velus Jones plays there and I'm really close with him," McGrath said. "He has told me a lot of great things about Tennessee. He loves it over there and I'm excited to get going."

The chance to come in and be the guy right away and then have a chance to mentor younger players like JT Carver was appealing to McGrath.

"It's really exciting to come in and get to work and help guys out," McGrath said. "Whatever I need to do to help make the program better. It's an exciting opportunity."