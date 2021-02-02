VolQuest - Chase McGrath talks 'good opportunity' to kick on Rocky Top

Chase McGrath talks 'good opportunity' to kick on Rocky Top
With Brent Cimaglia off to the transfer portal, Tennessee looked in that same direction for their newest kicker. What they found was experience and an eagerness to play on Rocky Top from USC transfer Chase McGrath.
"I had someone reach out to me this past weekend and there is an opportunity there and seems like a good opportunity and I decided to take them up on it," McGrath said of the decision.
One might think that the Southern California native might not know much about Tennessee, but that isn't necessarily the case with him having a tie to this current roster.
"I know my former roommate at SC, Velus Jones plays there and I'm really close with him," McGrath said. "He has told me a lot of great things about Tennessee. He loves it over there and I'm excited to get going."
The chance to come in and be the guy right away and then have a chance to mentor younger players like JT Carver was appealing to McGrath.
"It's really exciting to come in and get to work and help guys out," McGrath said. "Whatever I need to do to help make the program better. It's an exciting opportunity."
McGrath will head to Rocky Top on Wednesday as he will have to hit the ground running for the spring semester.
"It was really important because when I made the decision to hit the portal, I wanted to be somewhere for the spring," McGrath said. "I wanted to get acclimated so I could get to know everyone and get on the same page."
McGrath brings experience with a record of hitting 32-of-42 field goals, with a long of 52 yards. He has made 118-of-119 PATs in his career, and he has a tackle and a fumble recovery to throw in on top of his accolades. He has appeared in 30 games in his career.
"I think the biggest thing I bring is my experience," McGrath said. "I've kicked in some big time games so I feel like I'm ready. I hear that Rocky Top is a crazy atmosphere and the SEC is as big as it gets. It's a really cool opportunity that I'm excited about."
The chance to kick in this league was really something that he couldn't pass up.
"Everyone that I know that has went to the SEC has absolutely loved it," McGrath said. "That's something that excites me."