Chattanooga athlete Cameron Sparks talks offer from Vols following camp

Cameron Sparks made his way north to Knoxville from Chattanooga on Sunday for his second camp of the season after camping with Georgia earlier in the week.
Sparks, a 2025 athlete from The Baylor School, shined throughout the camp in front of UT’s coaches. The soon-to-be freshman in high school walked away with an offer from the Vols, his very first scholarship offer.
“It was my first one and it meant a lot,” Sparks told Volquest. “I’m in shock right now, but I’ll probably feel it going back home. It’s crazy.”
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, offensive coordinator Alex Golesh and wide receivers coach Kodi Burns pulled Sparks to the side following camp to inform him and his parents of the offer.
“We’re all kind of shook right now,” Sparks said. “I still have to go home and wash dishes and all that so it’s pretty crazy.”
“It means a lot because it’s the home state. It made my day and my month.”
Sparks paid close attention to the Vols growing up just down the road from Knoxville. He’ll pay even closer attention going forward after being impressed by the atmosphere and how welcoming Tennessee was during camp on Sunday.
“It was fun, a lot of good competition, a lot of good defensive backs and it was good learning from Coach KB (Burns),” Sparks said. “(Burns) is a good man, knows what he’s talking about, so whenever he’s talking, I just listen. He wants me to work on keeping my hips slow and my hip flexibility.”
The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder plays wide receiver, tight end and linebacker at Baylor. Tennessee envisions Sparks as a wide receiver.
“They were telling me I can be as good as I want to be and that they’re going to be explosive on offense for the next couple of years,” Sparks said. “They welcomed us with open arms and it was a great environment.
“Coach Heupel knows what he’s talking about and his offense is very up-tempo. Whenever he’s talking, I just sit back and listen.“
Sparks plans to camp at Alabama later this month and camp with Clemson next month. He’s also planning to camp with Georgia Tech at some point.
