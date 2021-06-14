Chattanooga athlete Cameron Sparks talks offer from Vols following camp

Cameron Sparks made his way north to Knoxville from Chattanooga on Sunday for his second camp of the season after camping with Georgia earlier in the week.

Sparks, a 2025 athlete from The Baylor School, shined throughout the camp in front of UT’s coaches. The soon-to-be freshman in high school walked away with an offer from the Vols, his very first scholarship offer.

“It was my first one and it meant a lot,” Sparks told Volquest. “I’m in shock right now, but I’ll probably feel it going back home. It’s crazy.”

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, offensive coordinator Alex Golesh and wide receivers coach Kodi Burns pulled Sparks to the side following camp to inform him and his parents of the offer.

“We’re all kind of shook right now,” Sparks said. “I still have to go home and wash dishes and all that so it’s pretty crazy.”

“It means a lot because it’s the home state. It made my day and my month.”