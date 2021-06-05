Chattanooga lineman talks relationship with Elarbee, camping with Vols

2023 offensive lineman Brycen Sanders has a unique connection to Tennessee.

Sure, the Baylor School product plays high school ball just 116 miles south of Neyland Stadium. But it’s the connection between his dad and Vols offensive line coach Glenn Elarbee that is helping Tennessee stand out early in Sanders’ recruitment.

Elarbee and Gary Sanders played college football at Middle Tennessee State together and have remained close friends ever since.

“Coach Elarbee is a great guy,” Sanders told Volquest. “He’s known my dad since they were in college together on the same team. They’ve been great friends since then and he’s been a great coach everywhere he’s been. He’s just a great guy and a great coach.”

Tennessee, Georgia, Kentucky and Vanderbilt are the schools standing out most to Sanders. He camped with the Commodores this past Tuesday and with the Bulldogs on Thursday. He camped with the Vols on Friday night inside of Neyland.

“I just got better,” Sanders said of camping with the Vols. “Coach Elarbee is a great coach and he helped me with my footwork. The assistant coaches were great too, even the current players showing their enthusiasm to help me get better.

“It was big to be coached up by Coach Elarbee. We were in his office for an hour before the camp started going over my film and Tennessee’s film.”

Sanders will also camp with Alabama on June 19, with Kentucky on June 21 and with Ohio State on June 22.