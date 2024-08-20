Checker Neyland, other game designations announced for 2024 Vols season
With less than two weeks to go until Tennessee begins its 2024 season, the university has announced game designations for the campaign which includes the iconic 'Checker Neyland.'
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
Checker Neyland - Florida (Oct. 12)
The 'Checker Neyland' game will be held on Oct. 12 when the Vols host Florida for the first home SEC game of the season. This is now the eighth 'Checker Neyland' game in program history.
This also will be the fourth time fans will checker historic Neyland Stadium in Josh Heupel's four-year tenure. It began in 2021 against Ole Miss before defeating the Gators in 2022. Last season, Tennessee downed Texas A&M in front of the checkered crowd.
This gives the Vols a 2-1 record under Heupel in 'Checker Neyland' games and two consecutive victories.
Champions Weekend - Kentucky (Nov. 2)
On Nov. 2 with Kentucky in town for a night kick-off, Tennessee will hold its third annual 'Champions Weekend.' Teams and individuals who won SEC and/or NCAA championships during specific years will be invited back to Knoxville to be honored on the field.
During the game against the Wildcats, Tennessee will also recognize the 2024 Tennessee Athletics Hall of Fame class after they were formally inducted in the spring. This will feature softball's Sarah Fekete-Bailey, women's basketball's Sheila Frost, football's John Henderson, track and field's Stan Huntsman, volleyball's Julie Knytych, legacy inductee Jim Haslam and trailblazer inductee Ann Baker Furrow.
Homecoming - Mississippi State (Nov. 9)
Homecoming is also set for Nov. 9 when Tennessee plays host to Mississippi State.The previous pair of seasons have featured 'Summitt Blue' accents to the jerseys in games against UT Martin in 2022 and UConn in 2023. This will be a night kick-off.
Salute to Service - UTEP (Nov. 23)
The 'Salute to Service' game has also been scheduled for Nov. 23 when UTEP comes to town. The game will honor United States service members, veterans and their families. This will also be Senior Day with kick-off slated for 1 p.m. ET.
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
–––––