PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOUpOUE5HNEonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Checker Neyland, other game designations announced for 2024 Vols season

Tennessee Runs Through the T in an orange and white checkered Neyland Stadium on Saturday, September 24, 2022 in Knoxville, Tenn to mark the start of the NCAA college football game against Florida in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee Runs Through the T in an orange and white checkered Neyland Stadium on Saturday, September 24, 2022 in Knoxville, Tenn to mark the start of the NCAA college football game against Florida in Knoxville, Tenn. (Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Covering football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball and recruiting for VolReport.

With less than two weeks to go until Tennessee begins its 2024 season, the university has announced game designations for the campaign which includes the iconic 'Checker Neyland.'

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+TWFyayB5b3VyIGNhbGVuZGFycyEg8J+Xk++4jzxicj48YnI+4bSE ypzhtIfhtIThtIvhtIfKgCDJtOG0h8qPyp/htIDJtOG0hSDwn5+n4qyc77iP IDxicj7htITKnOG0gOG0jeG0mMmq4bSPybTqnLEg4bSh4bSH4bSH4bSL4bSH ybThtIUg8J+Phjxicj7KnOG0j+G0jeG0h+G0hOG0j+G0jcmqybTJoiDwn4+h PGJyPuqcseG0gMqf4bSc4bSb4bSHIOG0m+G0jyDqnLHhtIfKgOG0oMmq4bSE 4bSHIPCfq6E8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcv R0JPP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR0JPPC9h PiDwn42KPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVGVubmVzc2VlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAVm9sX0Zv b3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ZvbF9Gb290 YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTgyNTg5NTU2NjY0MDg2MTUyNT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMjAsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=
Advertisement

Checker Neyland - Florida (Oct. 12)

The 'Checker Neyland' game will be held on Oct. 12 when the Vols host Florida for the first home SEC game of the season. This is now the eighth 'Checker Neyland' game in program history.

This also will be the fourth time fans will checker historic Neyland Stadium in Josh Heupel's four-year tenure. It began in 2021 against Ole Miss before defeating the Gators in 2022. Last season, Tennessee downed Texas A&M in front of the checkered crowd.

This gives the Vols a 2-1 record under Heupel in 'Checker Neyland' games and two consecutive victories.

Champions Weekend - Kentucky (Nov. 2)

On Nov. 2 with Kentucky in town for a night kick-off, Tennessee will hold its third annual 'Champions Weekend.' Teams and individuals who won SEC and/or NCAA championships during specific years will be invited back to Knoxville to be honored on the field.

During the game against the Wildcats, Tennessee will also recognize the 2024 Tennessee Athletics Hall of Fame class after they were formally inducted in the spring. This will feature softball's Sarah Fekete-Bailey, women's basketball's Sheila Frost, football's John Henderson, track and field's Stan Huntsman, volleyball's Julie Knytych, legacy inductee Jim Haslam and trailblazer inductee Ann Baker Furrow.

Homecoming - Mississippi State (Nov. 9)

Homecoming is also set for Nov. 9 when Tennessee plays host to Mississippi State.The previous pair of seasons have featured 'Summitt Blue' accents to the jerseys in games against UT Martin in 2022 and UConn in 2023. This will be a night kick-off.

Salute to Service - UTEP (Nov. 23)

The 'Salute to Service' game has also been scheduled for Nov. 23 when UTEP comes to town. The game will honor United States service members, veterans and their families. This will also be Senior Day with kick-off slated for 1 p.m. ET.

–––––

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.

–––––

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNTEiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3Rlbm5lc3NlZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvY2hlY2tlci1uZXlsYW5kLW90aGVyLWdhbWUtZGVzaWduYXRp b25zLWFubm91bmNlZC1mb3ItMjAyNC12b2xzLXNlYXNvbiIsCiAgICBjc19m cGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2Zw ZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1 bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50 KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFt ZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGlu ZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlz IGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9z LnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmlu c2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3Jp cHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2gu Y29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGdGVubmVz c2VlLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGY2hlY2tlci1uZXlsYW5kLW90aGVy LWdhbWUtZGVzaWduYXRpb25zLWFubm91bmNlZC1mb3ItMjAyNC12b2xzLXNl YXNvbiZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTUxJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4K PC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==