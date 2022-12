In this episode of Checkerboard Chatter, host Tyler Ivens is joined by VolReport publisher Tyler Mansfield to offer their final thoughts ahead of Friday night's Capital One Orange Bowl matchup between Tennessee and Clemson.

What do the Vols have to do in order to come out on top in Miami?

