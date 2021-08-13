Christian Charles impressing in full-time transition to defensive back

There’s been a lot of buzz surrounding true freshman defensive back Christian Charles since he arrived on campus in January.

Charles signed early with the Vols in December and went through spring practice. He impressed throughout the spring and continued to do so during summer workouts. As fall camp has arrived, he’s continued to catch the eye of his teammates.

“Even from spring to now, he’s improved a lot,” senior safety Theo Jackson told the media. “He’s gotten stronger, he’s gotten bigger, faster. He’s a guy, he has a lot of range and is not afraid to come down and tackle.”

Jackson has played an instrumental role in helping Charles adjust to life on Rocky Top. As has Charles’ fellow safeties Jaylen McCollough and Trevon Flowers.

“Theo’s a vet,” Charles said earlier this week. “We were just talking about that today actually, just how much knowledge he has, how much experience he really has and how us as a group are really lucky to have him.

“Jaylen McCollough and Trevon Flowers, they are two of our vets that have a ton of experience, too. So, I really lean on them if I have any questions within our defense that I’m wondering about.”

The help of the three veterans have been instrumental for Charles, who is new to the position. He mostly played quarterback in high school before transitioning to the defensive side of the ball.

Charles finished his prep career with 4,521 passing yards and 25 passing touchdowns as well as 2,711 rushing yards and 33 rushing touchdowns. He was named to the 2019 Georgia 7-AAAA All-Region Team and was the 2018 Georgia Region 7-AAAA Co-Offensive Player of the Year.