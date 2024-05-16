Christian Moore has broken another record.

Tennessee's all-time career home run leader, the Vols' junior infielder add to the program record books again in the first inning against South Carolina on Thursday, hitting his 25th homer of the season on the second pitch he faced to set the single-season record.

Moore's solo shot over the batter's eye in center field drew even with the Gamecocks at 1-1 and it marked the fourth time this season that Moore homered in the lead off spot.