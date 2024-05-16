Advertisement
Christian Moore breaks Tennessee single-season home run record

Jun 17, 2023; Omaha, NE, USA; Tennessee Volunteers second baseman Christian Moore (1) reacts after getting struck out against the LSU Tigers during the eighth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports (Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports)
Noah Taylor • VolReport
Managing Editor
@ByNoahTaylor
Noah is a graduate of the UT College of Journalism & Electronic Media and has covered Tennessee football since 2019. He joined Rivals in 2022.

Christian Moore has broken another record.

Tennessee's all-time career home run leader, the Vols' junior infielder add to the program record books again in the first inning against South Carolina on Thursday, hitting his 25th homer of the season on the second pitch he faced to set the single-season record.

Moore's solo shot over the batter's eye in center field drew even with the Gamecocks at 1-1 and it marked the fourth time this season that Moore homered in the lead off spot.

Moore tied the record at 24 with a home run in the sixth inning against Belmont on Tuesday. Sony Cortez previously set the record during the 1998 season.

Moore jumped teammate Blake Burke for the career home run lead in Game 3 against Kentucky on April 21. He now holds the record by seven home runs with 52 over three seasons.

His career batting average and slugging percentage stands at .333 and .675, respectively. He is batting .377 this season with 57 RBIs and 13 doubles.

Top-ranked Tennessee (43-10, 19-8 SEC) is hosting No. 24 South Carolina in the first of three games in the final weekend of the regular season before the SEC Tournament begins in Hoover, Alabama next week.

The Vols enter the weekend one game behind first place Kentucky in the overall league standings.

