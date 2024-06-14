In Tennessee 's opening game against Florida State , the Vols' junior infielder became just the second player in the history of the CWS to hit the cycle, recording a single, double, triple and home run to join former Minnesota second baseman Jerry Kindall , who hit the cycle against Ole Miss in 1956, as the only other player to do it.

Moore, who was named a Second Team All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association earlier this week, led off the bottom half of the first inning with a triple and hit a double as part of a two-run second inning.

After knocking a single in the fourth, Moore completed the cycle with a solo home run to center field to pull Tennessee within two runs of the Seminoles at 9-7. The hit marked Moore's 33rd homer of the season, building on his program career record that he set earlier this season.

The No. 1 seed Vols trail 8-seed Florida State, 9-7 in the top of the seventh in Game 2 of the CWS at Charles Schwab Field.