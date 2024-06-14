Christian Moore hits second cycle in College World Series history
OMAHA, Neb. — Christian Moore made College World Series history on Friday.
In Tennessee's opening game against Florida State, the Vols' junior infielder became just the second player in the history of the CWS to hit the cycle, recording a single, double, triple and home run to join former Minnesota second baseman Jerry Kindall, who hit the cycle against Ole Miss in 1956, as the only other player to do it.
Moore, who was named a Second Team All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association earlier this week, led off the bottom half of the first inning with a triple and hit a double as part of a two-run second inning.
After knocking a single in the fourth, Moore completed the cycle with a solo home run to center field to pull Tennessee within two runs of the Seminoles at 9-7. The hit marked Moore's 33rd homer of the season, building on his program career record that he set earlier this season.
The No. 1 seed Vols trail 8-seed Florida State, 9-7 in the top of the seventh in Game 2 of the CWS at Charles Schwab Field.
