Advertisement
News More News
ago baseball Edit

Christian Moore hits second cycle in College World Series history

Jun 14, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Tennessee Volunteers second baseman Christian Moore (1) scores against the Florida State Seminoles during the first inning at Charles Schwab Filed Omaha.
Jun 14, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Tennessee Volunteers second baseman Christian Moore (1) scores against the Florida State Seminoles during the first inning at Charles Schwab Filed Omaha. (Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports)
Noah Taylor • VolReport
Managing Editor
@ByNoahTaylor
Noah is a graduate of the UT College of Journalism & Electronic Media and has covered Tennessee football since 2019. He joined Rivals in 2022.

OMAHA, Neb. — Christian Moore made College World Series history on Friday.

In Tennessee's opening game against Florida State, the Vols' junior infielder became just the second player in the history of the CWS to hit the cycle, recording a single, double, triple and home run to join former Minnesota second baseman Jerry Kindall, who hit the cycle against Ole Miss in 1956, as the only other player to do it.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Advertisement

Moore, who was named a Second Team All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association earlier this week, led off the bottom half of the first inning with a triple and hit a double as part of a two-run second inning.

After knocking a single in the fourth, Moore completed the cycle with a solo home run to center field to pull Tennessee within two runs of the Seminoles at 9-7. The hit marked Moore's 33rd homer of the season, building on his program career record that he set earlier this season.

The No. 1 seed Vols trail 8-seed Florida State, 9-7 in the top of the seventh in Game 2 of the CWS at Charles Schwab Field.

–––––

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.

–––––

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement