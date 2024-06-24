Tennessee baseball has moved on to game three of the 2024 College World Series finals. As the Vols take over Omaha, their top draft-eligible players have seen their stocks rise with their recent exposure. Here's where Tennessee players land in ESPN's latest MLB mock draft. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Christian Moore: 1st round - 12th overall (Red Sox)

After hitting for the cycle in the opening game and putting together a group of impressive performances, Christian Moore has improved his draft stock. The second baseman sits at No. 12 in ESPN's recent mock. This puts him in the Red Sox's system for a team that is holding at around .500 with a young roster. There will be opportunities for quick promotions, though, given the scenario in Boston. This places Moore as the second second baseman off the board behind Oregon State's Travis Bazzana. He is the fifth SEC player projected to be taken, as well.

Billy Amick: 1st round [Prospect Promotion Incentive picks] - 32nd overall (Orioles)

The only other first round pick for the Vols is Clemson transfer Billy Amick. ESPN has him projected to be taken with the 32nd pick in the prospect promotion incentive portion. He has sat around the 30 mark on most MLB mock drafts but a solid showing down the stretch of his lone season in Knoxville could secure him as a first round pick. Amick would go to the Orioles which is a young team sitting toward the top of the American League.

Drew Beam: 2nd round - 58th overall (Rays)

The first Vols pitcher off the board is projected to be Drew Beam. He sits at the 58th pick in the second round. Beam has also consistently been considered a second round pick throughout the season. He has proven himself plenty in college, though, and spending so much time as a starter could be appealing. If the Rays were the team to pick him, he'd join a Tampa Bay squad that currently sits below .500 and at the bottom of the AL East. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: How Tony Vitello is approaching center field position change for Game 11

Blake Burke: 2nd round - 63rd overall (Phillies)

The other Vol projected to be picked in the second round is Blake Burke. He is just a few picks behind Beam at 63rd overall in the second round. His defensive improvement has risen his stock with his bat never being an issue. As the two-hole hitter, he's had some clutch moments including driving in the tying run against Florida State with two outs in the first meeting of the CWS. Burke would join the Phillies system on a team that is hunting a World Series after getting close two years ago.

Other Vols

ESPN's mock draft stops going pick-by-pick following the second round. However, it does list a group of prospects that it projects to be third round picks if they're still on the board. This list includes both of Tennessee's corner outfielders. Both Kavares Tears and Dylan Dreiling are on the list. This comes after just two seasons of action for both with Tears redshirting his freshman season and Dreiling a draft-eligible sophomore.

