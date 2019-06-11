News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-11 08:03:46 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 QB Christian Veilleux impressed with Vols, impresses at camp

M0g2h2p1t9izfoc3cqxp
Brent Hubbs • VolQuest
@Brent_Hubbs
Publisher

Class of 2021 quarterback Christian Veilleux has had a busy few days. The 6-3, 195-pound signal caller threw at Tennessee on Saturday, Kentucky on Sunday and Purdue Monday. As for his workout with ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}