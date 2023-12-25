Between the NFL and NBA playing games on Christmas Day, there is no shortage of former Tennessee standouts in action. Here is the full list of Vols playing on Christmas. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION

NFL

Oct 22, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (13) looks on during the first half against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. (Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

Raiders at Chiefs - 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

To get the day started, the Raiders and Chiefs will square off on CBS. This game will feature three Vols but only two are on the active rosters. For Las Vegas, fullback Jakob Johnson was promoted on Christmas Eve to the active roster. Defensive lineman Matthew Butler is still on the practice squad, though. For Kansas City, offensive guard Trey Smith remains in the starting lineup. He has done a fantastic job protecting Patrick Mahomes and helping in the run game.

Giants at Eagles - 4:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

The second game features division foes Giants and Eagles. In Philadelphia, New York receiver Jalin Hyatt will be the lone Vol in the game. The rookie has recorded 343 yards on 19 catches but is yet to find the end zone.

Ravens at 49ers - 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN+)

Another receiver is on the roster in the late slate. With the 49ers traveling to Baltimore to face the Ravens, Jauan Jennings will be with the team. He isn't a big part of the pass game but he has done a great job blocking for San Francisco. However, Jennings is ruled out for the game due to a concussion.

NBA

Dec 12, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Grant Williams (3) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers at the American Airlines Center. (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

76ers at Heat - 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Tennessee fans will have to wait until night to see former Vols in action on the hard wood. When the 76ers face the Heat, three VFLS will be in action. For Philadelphia, Tobias Harris and Jaden Springer are on the roster. Harris is a starter and is averaging 16.6 points per game along with 6.1 rebounds. Springer is in his third season and has already appeared in a career-high 17 games. He is averaging 3.6 points. On Miami, Josh Richardson is carving out a role while averaging 10 points per outing.

Mavericks at Suns - 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)