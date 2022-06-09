Class of 2024 defenderJosiah Davis camps with Vols again

Class of 2024 Georgia native Josiah Davis showed his skills at Tennessee a year ago camping at linebacker and earning an offer. Over the weekend, Davis was back for camp on Rocky Top and showed his skills at defensive back.

“I think I got better at my back-peddling, flipping my hips faster, stuff like that. The usual DB stuff,” Davis said of his camp work.

Measuring in at 6-foot, 177 pounds Davis also got a feel for what the Vols think of him.

“They really want me to commit,” Davis said. “I got the offer from them the last time I came up for camp when I showed out at linebacker. I camped at defensive back this time.

“I’m a strong safety and outside linebacker. I’m fast enough. I’m strong and physical.”

Prior to his return to Tennessee, the Nashville, Georgia standout camped with Deion Sanders and will next see a couple more SEC schools.

“I was at Jackson State for camp. I’m going to camp at Florida and Florida State. I’m also going to camp at Georgia Southern. I have an offer from them,” Davis said.

Currently, Tennessee is Davis’ only SEC offer and the fact that the Vols were quick to offer him and recruit him has left a nice impression.

“It’s a good thing. It makes you feel good that they liked what they saw in their early evaluation of me.

“I really like the staff. Coach Ekeler is a great guy. He’s fun to be around. Coach Heupel is a good coach and has done a good job.”

With signing day still a ways off for the 2024 prospect, there’s no rush on his recruitment which is only going to continue to grow. After camping various places this summer, Davis plans to see the Vols again.

“I am probably going to come up and catch a game this fall,” Davis offered.