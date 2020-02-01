Tallahassee, Fla. (Godby High School) defensive back De’Shawn Rucker got his Tennessee offer in early January. Since landing that offer, Rucker has gotten offers from Florida State and LSU.

Saturday, Rucker spent the day on campus checking out the Vols.

“Coach Ansley was by the school last week and I talked with him,” Rucker said. “He wanted me to come by and visit. So I decided to come up here. It’s a great campus with a great staff.

“The staff treated me well. Coach Ansley and coach Pruitt visited with me. It was a good day.”

The 5-11, 173 pound defensive back liked what he heard from the Vol staff.

“They said the like me at safety and as a star/nickel guy,” Rucker said. “They said they thought I could be a 31 guy. That’s three years and leave.”

“I visited a lot with coach Ansley and coach Pruitt. I also got to visit with the medical staff and really all the staff.”

Rucker said it’s his speed and knowledge that has gotten everyone’s attention when to comes to evaluating his game.

“Mostly speed. Most guys who are big and tall are not fast. They like how fast and explosive I am,” Rucker said. “I’m really smart when it comes to the game. I can read offense’s very well. And I bring a lot of determination to the game.”

In his first visit to Knoxville, the Vols left quite an impression. He hopes to be back for a spring practice and spend more time with the Vols defensive leaders.

“I want to come back up in the spring and visit with coach Ansley and coach Pruitt more,” Rucker said.

“Coach Ansley gets straight to the point. That’s why I like. I don’t like to beat around the bush. That’s something that I love. He keeps it real with you.

“Coach Pruitt is the same way. They talk to you and keep it real.”

Rucker said he is not sure where all he will visit starting in March when the dead period is over.