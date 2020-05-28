VolQuest - Class of '22 North Carolina athlete on Vol offer and ties to Tennessee

Class of 2022 athlete Osiris Ross is seeing his recruitment starting to take off. The Ramseur, North Carolina native has SEC offers from Kentucky and most recently Tennessee.

“It caught me off guard,” Ross said of the Vol offer. “I am excited about it and grateful for it.”

He’s also hearing from UNC, South Carolina and Virginia Tech.

“Tennessee and other schools say they like how physical and fast I am plus how I make plays on the ball,” Ross said.

“I play offense and defense in high school. I like to score and they give me the ball a bunch of different ways. I played corner and safety last year on defense and this year I’m going to play more corner.”

Both Tennessee and Kentucky have talked to Ross more about defense than offense at the next level which is fine with the 6 foot, 170 pound athlete.

“I’m looking for a place where I fit in and I can call it home,” Ross said.

Ross has visited Kentucky through a virtual visit. A few weeks back, Ross was on Tennessee’s campus with Vol commitment and teammate Kaemen Marley, where they went to various places on campus and did a FaceTime visit with different coaches and support staff members.

“It’s a pretty cool campus,” Ross offered. “I could see myself there. Hopefully we get to go back this fall and watch a game.”

As for his relationship with Marley, Ross describe it as more than just a teammate.

“We are real close,” Ross said. “That’s my brother.”

Whenever visits can resume, Ross wants to see South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Kentucky as well as that return trip to Knoxville. In the meantime, Ross, Marley and the rest of the Eastern Randolph High School squad are hoping to get back together soon to resume their off-season work.

“Hopefully we can start back in June. I have been working out at home and feel like I’m in pretty good shape. I want to keep getting bigger and faster. I am also focusing on reading things faster on the field to help me make more plays,” Ross offered.