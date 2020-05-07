William “Pop” Watson is a class of 2023 quarterback from Springfield, Mass. who’s already garnering plenty of attention. And some early offers.

One of those offers is from the University of Tennessee.

“I was at workouts and I just got finished with running and I saw one of my 7-on-7 coaches texted me saying the Tennessee coach wanted me to call him,” Watson said of the offer he received last month.

“So, I called him and it was straight to the point. He just asked me how my family was doing, how I was doing. He was like, ‘I’m not going to hold you up for too much longer,’ and just wanted to let me know I had the offer.”

Tennessee, Boston College, and UMASS have all offered the 5-10, 165 pound dual threat signal caller. For Watson the offer from the Vols was certainly an attention getter.

“It didn’t really hit me how big of a school, how big of an offer that was until I woke up from my nap,” Watson explained. “At first, I was just calm. It was like, ‘Alright, it’s an offer.’ Then I realized how big that offer was and how many doors that could open up for me.

“I realized the quarterbacks who came out of there like Peyton Manning. He’s one of the best quarterbacks ever to play in The League. They’ve got so many weapons around them that I could use. That’s what I saw and it’s an SEC school.”



