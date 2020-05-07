Class of '23 signalcaller "Pop" Watson talks Vol offer
William “Pop” Watson is a class of 2023 quarterback from Springfield, Mass. who’s already garnering plenty of attention. And some early offers.
One of those offers is from the University of Tennessee.
“I was at workouts and I just got finished with running and I saw one of my 7-on-7 coaches texted me saying the Tennessee coach wanted me to call him,” Watson said of the offer he received last month.
“So, I called him and it was straight to the point. He just asked me how my family was doing, how I was doing. He was like, ‘I’m not going to hold you up for too much longer,’ and just wanted to let me know I had the offer.”
Tennessee, Boston College, and UMASS have all offered the 5-10, 165 pound dual threat signal caller. For Watson the offer from the Vols was certainly an attention getter.
“It didn’t really hit me how big of a school, how big of an offer that was until I woke up from my nap,” Watson explained. “At first, I was just calm. It was like, ‘Alright, it’s an offer.’ Then I realized how big that offer was and how many doors that could open up for me.
“I realized the quarterbacks who came out of there like Peyton Manning. He’s one of the best quarterbacks ever to play in The League. They’ve got so many weapons around them that I could use. That’s what I saw and it’s an SEC school.”
Watson admits he doesn’t know much about the University but plans to learn more.
“I’m going to do more research on the school,” Watson said. “I’m going dig deeper into the school. I’m going to build a bigger connection with Coach (Tyler) Murphy (offensive grad assistant) even though we have a connection now. Normally, when we talk it’s more of a me and him thing and not a football thing.
“He said they like how I can see things ahead of time, how I can maneuver in the pocket and how I can create plays.”
With three early offers, obviously more are expected. Watson has received interest from Ohio State, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Syracuse, Penn State, Michigan and Oregon State
“The schools have been talking to one of my 7-on-7 coaches Stack Williams, he’s been helping me a lot, him and my father. They’ve been communicating to me through them,” Watson explained.
“I’m planning to go to all of them for a visit.”
One of the factors in Watson working on a decision sometime down the road is academics. The Springfield High School signal caller, who led his team to a state title last year as a freshman, wants a career in the sport when his playing days are done.
“I want to do interviews, so Broadcasting and Communications is what I want to major in. I want to work for ESPN after I’m done playing football,” Watson said.