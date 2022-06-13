Class of '26 defensive lineman lands Vol offer

Class of 2026 defensive lineman Deuce Geralds was one of many who camped with the Vols Sunday afternoon, but was one of the few who lives with an offer.

The 6-2, 240 pound Georgia native impressed the coaches with his work on Sunday and head coach Josh Heupel had a message for him after the camp offering Geralds with his 15th college offer.

“It feels great. I felt like going through the drills and the one on one’s that I was doing well. I felt great and thought there was a chance they might offer,” Geralds said.

“I just came out here to compete and match up against the best of the best. I like going against older guys.”

For Geralds Sunday was his first experience with the Vols and he liked what he saw and the vibe he felt.

“This was my first time here. I feel like it was way better than I expected,” Geralds offered. “I thought it would be good. It’s Tennessee, it’s the SEC, but I loved the atmosphere with the coaches.”

In addition to seeing the Vols on the camp circuit, Geralds has also camped at Alabama and LSU. He will camp again with the Crimson Tide next weekend.

But despite all the early attention, Geralds isn’t getting caught up in anything.

“I don’t really think about it. I don’t really want it in my head. I just think of being at the bottom of the food chain,” Geralds said.

“I fell like I react well and work hard. I feel like I work harder than most guys my age and I feel like I aim for higher goals than others.”

It’s a mentality that Geralds creates to his family.

“My parents just in where they have come from and how hard they have worked to get to where they are now.”

Sunday, Geralds was sporting his on personal logo shorts as he works on his branding to learn more about marketing and help him understand the value of NIL which will be a part of his life at the next level. But for now it’s just learning, working and seeing as many schools as he can including a possible return trip to Knoxville this fall.

“I would love to come back and see a game and more of campus in a non camp setting,” Geralds said.