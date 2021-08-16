Coach Mack likes his backs
Tennessee is dealing with some real question marks on offense in fall camp; finding a quarterback for starters, establishing a new system, developing depth at offensive line and finding their best ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news