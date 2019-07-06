Brentwood, Tenn. class of 2021 linebacker Junior Colson has already seen several schools as he recruitment has really taken off this summer.

The four-star linebacker has been on Tennessee’s campus multiple times and the Vols were first to offer the 6-2, 215 pound prospect from Ravenwood High School — an offer that was big in part because it was first.

“It was very important,” Colson said of the Vols offering early. “That quickly put them in the running because they don’t usually offer in-state kids early. I went there for a camp and got to visit some with coach Pruitt. He told me how he would use me in their system.”

Colson, who recently competed in the Rivals 5-star challenge, said Pruitt likes his speed and he had an impressive camp performance to earn the offer.

“My ability to run and play in space is what they like,” Colson said. “I had three interceptions at that camp so it was a good day.”

Other schools have quickly jumped on the Colson bandwagon. He now has over a dozen offers and feels that three schools are standing out early.

“Tennessee is up there. Tennessee, Michigan and Texas A&M has gotten my attention the most thus far.”

Colson’s most recent visit was a trip to a Michigan camp right before the dead period where he earned an offer from the Wolverines. Ann Arbor and the maze and blue was a big offer because of his families ties to the area.

“My parents are from Michigan, so that’s a big school for them. They have gold and blue and all that stuff. They love it.”

“I’m going to go back up see them at some point. They are definitely in my top five. I didn’t really get to see much about it. I went down there for a camp. They didn’t really know me before the camp, but the offered me after I camped.”

As the dead period continues through the month and as high school football practice prepares to heat up, Colson’s recruitment is to slow down a bit.

“It’s going to be more about my high school season and getting ready for it. We are trying go to state so everyone has the be there together as one,” Colson said.

However that doesn’t mean recruiting is completely off the radar. Colson hasn’t ruled out an unofficial visit in July and is working some on trying to narrow things.

“I’m going to start working on narrowing it down with who is recruiting me the most. Who I talk to the most, where I feel most comfortable,” Colson said.

“How I relate to the coaches. How the atmosphere feels. I talk to players who are already there and are all ready committed there to see how it feels to be on campus.”