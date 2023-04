After failing to land a commitment at the high school level in the 2023 class, Kellie Harper has pulled four-star guard Kaniya Boyd out of the class of 2024.

This will be Tennessee's first scholarship freshman on campus since Justine Pissott entered in 2022. However, Pissott is now in the transfer portal.

Boyd is a 5-foot-9 guard out of Las Vegas who has been given four stars by ESPN. She is also ranked as the No. 29 overall recruit in the country.

She has previously won the 2023 Max Preps Nevada Player of the Year for girls' high school basketball.

Boyd also took her school, Centennial, to a state championship with a 30-1 record while averaging 12.2 points, 4.5 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 3.4 steals per game.



She announced her commitment on Instagram on Monday afternoon.