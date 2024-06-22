VolReport has more on the decision of the North Mecklenburg High School standout that stayed true to Tennessee.

The Vols at one point were believed to be the front-runner, but the Bulldogs and the Crimson Tide entered the party and gave the talented defensive tackle a few things to think about.

Rodney Garner was the primary recruiter and the respect that the 6-foot-3, 285-pounder has is undeniable.

"My thoughts on Coach Garner was just that he was a great coach overall and he works with his players and lets them know what they did wrong and how to not make the same mistake twice," House previously told Rivals.

The state of North Carolina product was in Knoxville last weekend for his official visit and by reports it seemed to go very well, and is probably what pushed the Vols back in the driver seat.

What are some things that ultimately moved the needle?

"The coaches treat you like you're supposed to and I can absolutely see myself fitting into the schemes and the brotherhood at Tennessee," House said. “Ever since day one of stepping on campus, they just made it feel like this is somewhere that I would excel in life and in football."

The Vols now have thirteen commitments on the board for the 2025 cycle and adding some nice depth to the defensive tackle room.

Josh Heupel and the Vols may not be done, as the Rivals No. 4 tight end 2025 four-star Derby (Ks.) Dasaahn Brame is set to announce his decision on July 29, and the Vols may be deeper involved than many think for what was at one time for sure Oregon bound prospect.