This gives Josh Heupel his second receiver of the class, which both happen to be in-state as the other is Joakim Dodson out of Chattanooga.

2025 three-star Sheffield (Tenn.) wide receiver Radarious Jackson just announced that he will be taking his talents to Knoxville after his senior season.

Tennessee owned the 19th-ranked class in the 2025 recruiting cycle coming into Monday but it may get bump as another prospect pulled the trigger on a commitment to the Vols.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound wide out is coming in a bit under the radar, but the talent is most certainly there. George MacIntyre surely did his part in peer recruiting as the two are on the same 7v7 team, Tennessee Select. The Vols extended an offer to Sheffield in October 2023, and have pushed ever since then.

He is considered the No. 25 player in the state and No. 97 overall receiver.

It is shocking to see how underrated Sheffield is due to the fact that he is coming off a season that ended with the new commit hoisting the 3A Mr. Tennessee Football Award. H

The Memphis resident chose the Vols over Auburn, Ole Miss and Mississippi State. Say what you want about being under the radar but Tennessee was one out of four finalists, which was an all-SEC list.

This was an outstanding job by Heupel, Joey Halzle, Kelsey Pope and all that were involved in the recruitment for Jackson. It's easy to pitch a program to a wide receiver when the offense by design creates match-up nightmares for defensive backs and offers the the opportunity to make big plays.

Having a quarterback room that is deep with talent and knowing another elite signal-caller is on the way only offers an extra appeal of all skill players. Elite players want to play with other elite players.

What also helped seal the deal was a visit for the Vols' matchup with Texas A&M last season. Neyland Stadium had a ruckus atmosphere with 'Checker Neyland' being held and a win being secured over the Aggies.

Tennessee added two coveted receivers in last year's cycle, headlined by five-star Mike Matthews. Following the addition of Jackson, the Vols are still in the mix with other elite guys in the 2025 class and are already targeting some of the talented rising juniors.

This is now the fourth in-state commitment in the class for Tennessee. Along with MacIntyre and Dodson, Ethan Utley is also staying home.