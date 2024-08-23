Tennessee football's recent run of high-profile commitments has continued as the Vols secure the pledge of four-star defensive back Onis Konanbanny. He has long been a priority target for this coaching staff, and now he has added to an impressive class for this cycle. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

The new Tennessee commit is another versatile defensive back with good length and athleticism that fits the mold of defensive backs the Vols have focused on in this cycle. According to Rivals, he stands at 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds and that length is no lie when watching the film. As a junior last season, Konanbanny used those traits to take another step forward and break out into a shutdown defensive back. While he is newer to the sport and is just starting to realize his potential, he has already become a blue-chip player on the recruiting front and a priority target for Tennessee. Over the past couple of months, Tennessee was able to bring Konanbanny to campus a handful of times, including most recently for the recruiting event at the end of July. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: What you need to know ahead of a busy recruiting weekend for Tennessee

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIHdpbGwgYmUgYmFjayBpbiBOZXlsYW5kIHRoaXMgd2Vla2VuZCDw n42K8J+NiiE8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NvYWNoam9z aGhldXBlbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY29hY2hqb3NoaGV1cGVs PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoRVQzP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaEVUMzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaF9OZXpfP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBDb2FjaF9OZXpfPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1ZvbF9Gb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVm9sX0Zv b3RiYWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ZvbEZC UmVjcnVpdGluZz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVm9sRkJSZWNydWl0 aW5nPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NoYWRTaW1t b25zXz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ2hhZFNpbW1vbnNfPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vUndITUkwS240TiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1J3SE1JMEtuNE48L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg4bSPybTJqnMgJnF1b3Q7 8J2QqCZxdW90OyDhtIvhtI/JtOG0gMm0ypnhtIDJtMm0yo8mIzM5OzI1IChA S29uYW5iYW5ueU9uaXMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v S29uYW5iYW5ueU9uaXMvc3RhdHVzLzE4MTY5NDA1ODU1OTA0MjQwMTE/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVseSAyNiwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

During the process, there was a lot that stood out to the four-star about Tennessee, starting with the family atmosphere that the coaching staff has brought to Knoxville. "To be coached by one of the best staffs," Konanbanny told Rivals.com's Sam Spiegman. "It's just like being in a family over there. Everyone in my family and around me saw it. They're big on family over there."