COMMIT ALERT: 2025 4-star DB Onis Konanbanny picks Tennessee football
Tennessee football's recent run of high-profile commitments has continued as the Vols secure the pledge of four-star defensive back Onis Konanbanny.
He has long been a priority target for this coaching staff, and now he has added to an impressive class for this cycle.
The new Tennessee commit is another versatile defensive back with good length and athleticism that fits the mold of defensive backs the Vols have focused on in this cycle. According to Rivals, he stands at 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds and that length is no lie when watching the film.
As a junior last season, Konanbanny used those traits to take another step forward and break out into a shutdown defensive back.
While he is newer to the sport and is just starting to realize his potential, he has already become a blue-chip player on the recruiting front and a priority target for Tennessee.
Over the past couple of months, Tennessee was able to bring Konanbanny to campus a handful of times, including most recently for the recruiting event at the end of July.
During the process, there was a lot that stood out to the four-star about Tennessee, starting with the family atmosphere that the coaching staff has brought to Knoxville.
"To be coached by one of the best staffs," Konanbanny told Rivals.com's Sam Spiegman. "It's just like being in a family over there. Everyone in my family and around me saw it. They're big on family over there."
Konanbanny's journey to this point has been intriguing, to say the least. It started in Europe, where he was born in France and moved to London to grow up. There, he was introduced to American football by future Division I players Kofi Taylor-Barrocks and Darren Agu.
Agu, the Vanderbilt edge rusher, encouraged Konanbanny to come to the United States where the two would team up at Rabun Gap High School in Georgia. At Rabun Gap, he would start to get on the radar of college coaches and that only continued after a strong junior season at Heathwood Hall Episcopal School in South Carolina.
The new commit's potential has already shown itself and he will still have another year of high school football to improve. His size, athleticism, and versatility should make Tennessee fans very excited as he just starts to scratch the surface of what he can be.
