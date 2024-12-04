COMMIT ALERT: 2025 4-star DT Isaiah Campbell picks Tennessee football

Tennessee football has been on a red-hot recruiting streak here lately. Many 2026 prospects have been taking a hard look at Knoxville. Seeing the Vols defeat Florida and Alabama in back-to-back weeks moved the needle for a few. Before we get to the 2026 class, a late but very talented piece just joined the 2025 class. 2025 four-star Southern Durham (N.C.) defensive tackle Isaiah Campbell has committed to spend his next few years at Tennessee. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound defensive tackle has had a unique trip to current day. In July of 2023, Campbell released a Top 10 that did not include the Vols, before ultimately committing to Clemson in late-January 2024. Tennessee continued to recruit the Tar Heel State product, so when Campbell recently decommitted from the Tigers, all eyes were on the Vols and North Carolina. If this were to be the last piece of the 2025 class, Josh Heupel and his staff have finished out on a very high note, as the Rivals150 athlete is also the No. 5 defensive tackle in the class, along with being No. 103 overall. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Early Signing Day Central: Tennessee signs highly-ranked 2025 class