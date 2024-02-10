Dodson chose to stay home and rep his state by committing to Tennessee . VolReport connected with Dodson to breakdown the decision.

The 2025 class hasn't even been on the clock for a full month yet, but some big names are already coming off the board.

"It feels good because I've had this feeling for a long time and it just felt like home and no place I'd rather be," said Dodson. "My relationship with the staff is amazing and it just felt like home and the right choice."

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound wide out emphasizes the relationship with the coaches being a key factor in terms of making this decision.

"It was a huge impact," said Dodson. "All schools have nice stuff, but you really have to take into account of the people you're going to be in the building with every day and my relationship with this staff is great."

The speedy athlete thinks the offensive fit for him is very solid and he should adjust very well.

"I can see myself fitting in very good because their offense is based on getting the ball to their playmakers in open grass and vertical shots and that's basically my game," said Dodson. "So it matches so well."

The west Tennessee native is taking an extreme amount of pride in being an in-state kid that wears the Power T. Dodson plans to give the younger Tennessee guys a vision, as well.

"It's huge because I'm a Memphis kid and playing for my state means the world to me," said Dodson. "Represent the state well and show all the kids from Tennessee that they can come to Tennessee and be great."

Dodson is the second in-state commit of the 2025 cycle following the commitment of 2025 four-star quarterback George MacIntyre. Speaking of MacIntyre, his decision was well perceived.

"It was huge knowing I will have a very good quarterback for the future," said Dodson.

The Collierville athlete admits he doesn't have any targets right now as far as peer recruiting but would like to paint the state orange.

Sounds like the Big Orange faithful will take a liking to this one soon enough. The Vol fans support all of their commits, especially the ones who help build the class. Dodson didn't forget the entity known as Vol Nation, as he addresses the fans.

"My message to them is that they're getting one of the best receivers in the country," said Dodson. "Just turn the film on and you'll see that and also a great person off the field that will represent Tennessee well."