Seven days since their last commitment, Tennessee football has added another pledge to its 2025 class.

The recruitment for Gass has surprisingly gone overshadowed in a sense but the Vols have prioritized the 6-foot-4, 210-pound versatile defender. Even as recent as a couple of months ago, Gass told reporters that Tennessee was one of the two schools pushing the hardest at that time.

William Inge and Mike Ekeler will both have opportunities to pour their knowledge into the rising senior.

This will give what was previously Rivals' No. 12 ranked recruiting class for the 2025 cycle their first linebacker commit of the class.

Gass has always maintained that it was going to be a comfort thing with him as a few schools were keeping neck and neck with one another. So, it was going to truly come down to a special feeling with whoever was going to land the Georgia native.

Speaking of Georgia, this was another huge win on the recruiting trail battling the Bulldogs. Last week it was Travis Smith Jr. picking Tennessee over his home-state school, this week it is Gass.

The Vols have quite a busy run with guys making decisions as Lagonza "Shadey" Hayward is set to announce next weekend and the Vols are one of the favorites at this point to land the four-star. Then on August 17, the nation's No. 1 offensive lineman, David Sanders Jr. is electing to announce.

The buzz around Jadon Perlotte is still swirling and many are anticipating a possible flip to the Vols at some point.

Josh Heupel and his staff have the Vols battling the elites for some of the best players in the country. If you're a fan of recruiting, buckle up.