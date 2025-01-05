COMMIT ALERT: 2026 3-star WR Tyran Evans commits to Vols

(Photo by Tyran Evans on X)

Tennessee landed a commitment in its 2026 class Sunday night. Tyran Evans, a three-star wide receiver out of William Amos Hough High School in North Carolina, announced his commitment to the Vols on X. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Advertisement

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Evans held offers from Florida, Florida State and North Carolina among others. Evans was in Knoxville on a visit in November when Tennessee beat UTEP at Neyland Stadium. A more than a month later, he is the seventh commitment of the Vols’ 2026 class. “The staff at Tennessee likes that I’m explosive and productive," Evans told VolReport. He also noted that his relationship with the coaching staff went a long way in making Tennessee home. "The relationship I had with the coaches was very strong," Evans said.