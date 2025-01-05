COMMIT ALERT: 2026 3-star WR Tyran Evans commits to Vols

Tennessee landed a commitment in its 2026 class Sunday night.
Tyran Evans, a three-star wide receiver out of William Amos Hough High School in North Carolina, announced his commitment to the Vols on X.
The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Evans held offers from Florida, Florida State and North Carolina among others.
Evans was in Knoxville on a visit in November when Tennessee beat UTEP at Neyland Stadium. A more than a month later, he is the seventh commitment of the Vols’ 2026 class.
“The staff at Tennessee likes that I’m explosive and productive," Evans told VolReport.
He also noted that his relationship with the coaching staff went a long way in making Tennessee home.
"The relationship I had with the coaches was very strong," Evans said.
Evans is the second commitment of the class from North Carolina, joining highly touted five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon from Greensboro.
Evans had 36 catches for 980 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior in 2024. He averaged 27.2 yards per catch and more than 75 yards per game.
With Evans commitment, the Vols now have three pass-catchers around Brandon in four-star wide receiver Tyreek King and four-star tight end Carson Sneed.
