COMMIT ALERT: 2026 4-star OL Gabriel Osenda picks Tennessee football

Tennessee has landed another early piece to its top-five ranked recruiting class for the 2026 cycle. Four-star Baylor (Tenn.) offensive lineman Gabriel Osenda has decided to stay home as the in-state prospect chooses Tennessee over Minnesota, Florida and South Carolina. "Rocky Top is the place I feel I need to be at," Osenda told Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Advertisement

The 6-foot-8, 310-pound offensive lineman has maintained a solid relationship with the Vols' staff. Osenda made multiple trips to Knoxville to check out the Vols, even telling reporters that the Vols were one of the 'favorites.' It appears the closeout was a success for Tennessee. The environment is something that stood out to the newly committed Vol, as Vol Nation is something very unique and unmatched. Osenda is very raw at the moment but already stands with an elite frame that many NFL players would love to have. When the talent and skill set catches up with the brute size, this could be a player with a very bright, dominating future. Osenda announced his commitment during the Navy All-American Bowl. This annual game features the best high school players across the country. In the first year where underclassmen were invited, Osenda was picked to compete.