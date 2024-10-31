COMMIT ALERT: 2026 4-star WR Tyreek King staying home, picks Tennessee

VolReport takes a closer look at the decision of the talented in-state pass catcher.

2026 four-star Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.) wide receiver Tyreek King committed to the Vols over Alabama , LSU , Michigan , Louisville and others.

Tennessee football just landed their fifth commitment for the 2026 cycle and it is most definitely a solid pick-up for Josh Heupel and company.

Sam Spiegelman, a National Recruiting Analyst at Rivals, recently caught up with King and by the end of their conversation it was easy to sense that the Vols were pulling away from the pack.

Although this announcement is somewhat sudden, the writing was on the wall.

King felt the want and need for him to keep his talents in the city and attend Tennessee. The coveted prospect has a natural sense of staying local.

"I'm a hometown kid," King told Spiegelman.

Heupel and wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope have held no punches on the local talent, and King was quick to point that out.

"They've been recruiting me the hardest so far," King said

The 5-foot-11,170-pound receiver is aware of what he can do for the Vols' offense as the coaches have continued to explain how the in-state commit can impact the offense and where he could potentially line up at.

Even the current roster had been in the ear of King when he would take visits to Rocky Top, especially the last trip for the Alabama game.

"All of the players told me to come on," King said. "And asked what am I waiting for?'"

It was one final quote to Spiegelman that explains a bigger chunk of the decision to pull the trigger and stay home.

"Every time I go up there, it's love," King said. "They show me so much attention and make sure to do that, and everyone wants that attention from the college coaches. They just, they make me feel welcome, they make me feel like this is my home. I like what they're doing."

The Vols have the No. 8 ranked recruiting class for 2026 heading into the announcement, but after landing the four-star Rivals100 player, that is sure to change.