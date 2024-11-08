COMMIT ALERT: 2026 three-star LB Braylon Outlaw commits to Tennessee

The Vols landed the commitment of 2026 three-star linebacker Braylon Outlaw out of Pike Road, Alabama.

Tennessee added to the future of its defense on Friday.

Outlaw is rated as the No. 17 player in Alabama, adding to Tennessee's string of successes on the recruiting trail since the summer.

With Outlaw's decision, the Vols' 2026 recruiting class is up to six commitments. That number now includes two defenders in Outlaw and 6-5, 260-pound three-star defensive lineman Tyler Bacon, who is also from Alabama.

Tennessee is up to No. 5 nationally in the Rivals Team Rankings for 2026 and second in the SEC behind No. 1 Texas A&M.