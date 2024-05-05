TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

She has one season of eligibility remaining.

Lady Vols basketball has landed another commitment out of the transfer portal.

Spencer averaged 13.9 points per game as a junior with 4.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists. She shot 33.6% from the field and 26% on 3-pointers.

She started all 33 games she appeared in that year, as well.

Spencer was the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2022. That season, she posted 12.2 points per outing on a career-best 42.5% shooting from the field and 34.4% mark on 3-pointers.

She is the third transfer this class to join Tennessee. Alyssa Latham and Lazaria Spearman are the other newcomers.

Despite the coaching change, just one player has entered the portal, as well. Karoline Striplin departed for her final year that she’ll spend at Indiana.