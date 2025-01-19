COMMIT ALERT: Duke RB Star Thomas picks Tennessee out of portal

Nov 30, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Star Thomas (17) runs for yardage against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. (Photo by Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images)

Tennessee football has landed a veteran piece at a position of need. With Dylan Sampson headed to the NFL and Cameron Seldon and Khalifa Keith transferring out, the Vols were young and thin at running back. The answer is Duke transfer Star Thomas who is coming off a visit on Jan. 16. ALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Advertisement

Thomas is coming off his true senior year — his first with the Blue Devils. After starting his career as a freshman with Coffeyville CC, he was given an extra year of eligibility. This comes after Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia earned the extra year from the NCAA which Vols' tight end Miles Kitselman also took advantage of. In 12 games and 10 starts in 2024, Thomas toted the ball a Division I career-high 213 times for another career-high 871 yards. His seven rushing scores were also the most in his career. Thomas also caught 20 passes for 153 yards one score. Prior to his time at Duke, Thomas played two years at New Mexico State. As a junior, Thomas was largely a reserve back who ran the ball 112 times for 653 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught a pair of touchdown passes. As a sophomore with the Aggies, Thomas took 108 totes for 525 yards and five scores. He caught three touchdowns that year. With Coffeyville CC, Thomas played in six games. He scored six rushing touchdowns and found the end zone twice as a kick returner. His team ultimately won the 2021 KJCCC Conference Championship.