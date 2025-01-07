COMMIT ALERT: Former Alabama WR Amari Jefferson transfers to Tennessee

He is formerly a Tennessee baseball commit although it is unclear if he will pursue baseball alongside football.

Jefferson is coming off a redshirt season with the Crimson Tide. He will have four years of eligibility remaining.

In his lone year, Jefferson did not see any action. He spent some time as a scout team member, particularly leading up to the game against South Carolina.

Ahead of the season, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer praised Jefferson at SEC Media Days.

"Amari just came in this summer and just extremely talented, highly touted,” DeBoer said. "Just versatile. You see with the other sports and things that he can do. You can see that he’s gonna become a really good player in our program."

Tide safety Malachi Moore echoed a similar sentiment.

"Amari has been doing a great job of coming to work each and every day," Moore said. “I think him coming in right now, his main focus needs to be just trying to learn the playbook and learn from the older guys that are there and try to use that in his way of seeing the field. All of our young guys are doing a great job of coming in and taking the coaching advise that the older guys are giving to them and I think this is one of the best young groups that we've had, talking about people coming in and be accepting of corrective criticism and not taking it to heart and knowing that we just want the best for everybody on the team."