Tennessee's official visit weekend has already yielding one commitment just three days later. Jayden Loftin, a 2025 four-star EDGE from Somerville, New Jersey who was one of the top priorities of that visit, announced his commitment to the Vols on Wednesday, picking Tennessee over Syracuse, Wisconsin and Penn State.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Loftin was one of the first 2025 recruits to officially visit Tennessee when he made the trip to Knoxville last weekend after emerging over the last several months as a legitimate target for the coaching staff. Getting him back on campus for an official visit was important for the Vols as they continued to strengthen the relationships in his recruitment. "The visit was great. I had a good time hanging out with the players and coaches," Loftin said. "The family aspect of everything is what really stood out to me." When a defensive line target is looking at Tennessee as an option, it is impossible to ignore what Rodney Garner has done as a coach. As Loftin has worked through his recruitment, that sense of a family atmosphere has continued to grow as he's been able to see the Garner's "tough love" approach and the on and off the field results of it. "Coach Garner is a great coach," Loftin said. "He coaches his guys really hard but loves them even harder. He does a great job with developing his guys and getting into every little detail to give his guys the advantage," he told VolReport. That relationship has continued to grow ever since Loftin added a Vols offer in December. It was his second visit since the offer, first visiting unofficially in April during the spring period.