COMMIT ALERT: In-state 2025 wing Lauren Hurst picks Lady Vols

Lauren Hurst during a visit to the Lady Vols in August of 2024. (Photo by Lauren Hurst Twitter/X (@LaurenHurst25))

Kim Caldwell and the Lady Vols are on fire on the recruiting trail. After adding members of the 2025 class in Deniya Prawl and Jaida Civil in November, Tennessee has now landed a commitment from in-state wing Lauren Hurst. Hurst is the No. 42 player in the country on ESPNW out of Cleveland, Tennessee. On the platform, she is the top ranked player in the state.

Hurst chose the Lady Vols over a final three that also included Clemson and NC State. She visited Tennessee in late August during a string of visits. She also took looks at Clemson, NC State, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Indiana, Georgia Tech and Kentucky as she worked to narrow her list. Despite the national attention, she decided to stay home.