COMMIT ALERT: In-state 2025 wing Lauren Hurst picks Lady Vols

Kim Caldwell and the Lady Vols are on fire on the recruiting trail.
After adding members of the 2025 class in Deniya Prawl and Jaida Civil in November, Tennessee has now landed a commitment from in-state wing Lauren Hurst.
Hurst is the No. 42 player in the country on ESPNW out of Cleveland, Tennessee. On the platform, she is the top ranked player in the state.
Hurst chose the Lady Vols over a final three that also included Clemson and NC State.
She visited Tennessee in late August during a string of visits. She also took looks at Clemson, NC State, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Indiana, Georgia Tech and Kentucky as she worked to narrow her list.
Despite the national attention, she decided to stay home.
Hurst is the sister to current Tennessee men's basketball player Grant Hurst. He began his career at UT Martin before transferring to the Vols to learn from Rick Barnes on how to be a coach.
He is currently in his junior season and scored his first points of the year in the blowout win over Austin Peay on Sunday afternoon.
Lauren Hurst is also an elite volleyball player. For the 2023-24 year, she was named the Gatorade Tennessee Volleyball Player of the Year. Along with her recruitment from teams across the country as a basketball player, she also received attention as a volleyball prospect.
She said during her commitment that she will pursue both sports at Tennessee.
Her decision to join Lady Vols basketball makes her the fifth commit for Caldwell and Tennessee in the 2025 class. Along with the recent commits of Prawl and Civil, twins Mia and Mya Pauldo are also committed.
Prawl and the Pauldo sisters have signed while there is yet to be an official announcment of Civil's signing.
