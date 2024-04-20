COMMIT ALERT: Lady Vols basketball lands Alyssa Latham from Syracuse
Kim Caldwell and Lady Vols basketball have landed a commitment out of the transfer portal from Syracuse's Alyssa Latham.
This is the first player Tennessee has landed out of the portal.
She has three years of eligibility remaining.
Latham competed in her freshman season at Syracuse where she was named to the ACC All-Freshman team. This came on 8.6 points per game on 46% shooting from the field and 28.6% shooting from beyond the arch.
The rising sophomore also grabbed seven rebounds per game along with 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals an outing. She started in 26 of her 32 appearances.
Her best game of the season came against SEC foe Alabama where she dropped a career-high 23 points and 12 rebounds on 9-for-10 shooting from the field and 1-for-1 shooting from deep.
She stands at 6-foot-2 and is considered a forward. She'll join Sara Puckett as potential pieces to make an impact at the four position.
Out of high school, Latham was given four stars by ESPN. She is from Flossmoor, Illinois.
