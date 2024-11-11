COMMIT ALERT: Lady Vols basketball lands elite 2025 target Deniya Prawl

Deniya Prawl during her official visit to Tennessee on the weekend of October 12. (Photo by Niya on Instagram (@deniyaprawl))

Just two games into her first season with the Lady Vols, Kim Caldwell has landed another top recruit. Deniya Prawl, a 6-foot-1 wing out of Toronto, Canada, has picked Tennessee. She is ranked as the No. 14 overall player in the 2025 class by ESPNW and the No. 3 wing.

Prawl chose the Lady Vols over Notre Dame and Baylor. She announced her final three schools on November 1 after a string of visits. This included an official visit to Tennessee on the weekend of October 12. She was alongside other top targets for the weekend that saw the football team defeat Florida. It was also the weekend orange and blue sports cars were brought to campus.