COMMIT ALERT: Lady Vols basketball lands elite 2025 target Deniya Prawl

Just two games into her first season with the Lady Vols, Kim Caldwell has landed another top recruit.
Deniya Prawl, a 6-foot-1 wing out of Toronto, Canada, has picked Tennessee.
She is ranked as the No. 14 overall player in the 2025 class by ESPNW and the No. 3 wing.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
Prawl chose the Lady Vols over Notre Dame and Baylor. She announced her final three schools on November 1 after a string of visits.
This included an official visit to Tennessee on the weekend of October 12. She was alongside other top targets for the weekend that saw the football team defeat Florida.
It was also the weekend orange and blue sports cars were brought to campus.
During her commitment on the SportsCenter NEXT Instagram, Prawl gave some comments on why she picked Tennessee.
"From the beginning, they were so consistent," Prawl said. "They made sure they checked off all the boxes from me. From the visit, to now they checked up on me every day until now."
Prawl is the third commit in the 2025 class verbally pledging to play for Caldwell. She joins twins Mia and Mya Pauldo. Mia Pauldo is ranked as the No. 11 player in the class and Mya Pauldo is ranked No. 56. Both are point guards.
This is the first time the Lady Vols have had at least two players inside the top 15 of a single class since 2017. That class featured No. 2 Evina Westbrook, No. 7 Anastasia Hayes and No. 12 Rennia Davis. Davis was the only in the group to finish her career at Tennessee.
The Lady Vols may not be done here, either. Tennessee is in good standing for multiple recruits in the 2025 class as things begin to finalize for that cycle.
Prawl finished her commitment on SportsCenter NEXT's Instagram with a preview of what's to come.
"We're going to bring Vol Nation back to where it was," Prawl said. Stay tuned."
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.