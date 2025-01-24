COMMIT ALERT: Notre Dame OL transfer Sam Pendleton picks Tennessee football

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman coaches offensive lineman Sam Pendleton (72) after Pendleton received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty during a NCAA college football game against Florida State at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in South Bend. (Photo by MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Tennessee added some much-needed experience to its offensive line Friday. Sam Pendleton, who spent two seasons at Notre Dame and played on the Fighting Irish's offensive line during their run to the College Football Playoff, has committed to the Vols out of the transfer portal. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM Pendleton visited Tennessee earlier this week.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Pendleton was a four-star prospect in Notre Dame's 2023 signing class. He was rated the 11th overall player in North Carolina, according to Rivals. Pendleton held offers from Clemson, Duke and Florida, among others before inking with the Fighting Irish. He appeared in two games as a freshman in 2023 but played a bigger role as a sophomore at guard. Pendleton played in 13 games with five starts. He appeared in Notre Dame's playoff first round win over Indiana last month. He entered the transfer portal on Jan. 22, two days after the Fighting Irish lost to Ohio State in the national championship.