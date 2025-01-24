COMMIT ALERT: Notre Dame OL transfer Sam Pendleton picks Tennessee football

Tennessee added some much-needed experience to its offensive line Friday.
Sam Pendleton, who spent two seasons at Notre Dame and played on the Fighting Irish's offensive line during their run to the College Football Playoff, has committed to the Vols out of the transfer portal.
Pendleton visited Tennessee earlier this week.
The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Pendleton was a four-star prospect in Notre Dame's 2023 signing class. He was rated the 11th overall player in North Carolina, according to Rivals.
Pendleton held offers from Clemson, Duke and Florida, among others before inking with the Fighting Irish. He appeared in two games as a freshman in 2023 but played a bigger role as a sophomore at guard.
Pendleton played in 13 games with five starts. He appeared in Notre Dame's playoff first round win over Indiana last month. He entered the transfer portal on Jan. 22, two days after the Fighting Irish lost to Ohio State in the national championship.
Pendleton earned a 63.2 overall grade according to Pro Football Focus, including a 66.2 grade in pass-blocking and 65.7 in run-blocking.
Pendleton is a welcome addition to the Vols' offensive line for the 2025 season. Tennessee loses three key pieces from its line after winning 10 games and reaching the playoff last season, including veteran center Cooper Mays and guard Javontez Spraggins.
The Vols added guard Wednell Moe Jr. from Arizona earlier in December and Duke running back Star Thomas last week.
